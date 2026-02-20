Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $83.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288,406 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Pan American Silver worth $83,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.