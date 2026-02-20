Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in March 2021 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BLUWU. As a blank?check company, its primary objective is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

The company is sponsored by affiliates of Blue Water Acquisition Holdings III LLC and seeks to leverage its management team’s experience to target opportunities in sectors such as financial technology, consumer products and services, and business services.

