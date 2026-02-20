Empro Group (NASDAQ:EMPG) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.36. 386,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Empro Group Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Institutional Trading of Empro Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empro Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.35% of Empro Group worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Empro Group

Under the leadership of our founder, Yeoh Chee Wei, our company has steadily and successfully transcended its humble origins in the beauty industry during an operating history that spans nearly two decades. Our business is operated through our wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary, EMP Solution, which was formed and commenced operations in 2005. We have secured exclusive distributorships with original equipment manufacturers in Asia, which enable us to distribute and market our healthcare and beauty products throughout the ASEAN region and in Europe.

