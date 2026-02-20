KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of KANZHUN worth $66,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

