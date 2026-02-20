First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 62,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,505. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
