Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PHYD stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,780,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $464,000.

About Putnam ESG High Yield ETF

The Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (PHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in long- and intermediate-term US high-yield corporate bonds that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. PHYD was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

