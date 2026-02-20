SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPWO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,549. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. SP Funds S&P World has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Get SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF alerts:

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.