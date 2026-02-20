Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ACM Research Call Options (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the average daily volume of 2,352 call options.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. 234,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,388,396.96. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,600 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 462.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 444.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095,634 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,406.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,740,000 after buying an additional 1,011,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 649,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,640,000 after buying an additional 549,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

