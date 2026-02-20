Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ACM Research Call Options (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the average daily volume of 2,352 call options.
ACM Research Stock Performance
ACMR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. 234,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,388,396.96. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,600 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.
Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACM Research
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Congress Is Building a System to Control How You Spend Your Money
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.