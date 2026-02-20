SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SPRE)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Down 0.0%
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,537. SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile
