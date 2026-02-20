Evertec, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

EVTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Evertec has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full?service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross?border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point?of?sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

