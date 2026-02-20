Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424,240 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $41,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA accepted BMY’s NDA for an iberdomide combination in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and granted priority review (decision due Aug. 17, 2026). This raises the chance of a new revenue stream and short/medium?term upside if approved. FDA Accepts BMY’s NDA

FDA accepted BMY’s NDA for an iberdomide combination in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and granted priority review (decision due Aug. 17, 2026). This raises the chance of a new revenue stream and short/medium?term upside if approved. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting iberdomide review and BMY’s AI alliance frames new upside scenarios beyond core franchises — supportive sentiment for medium?term growth prospects. Iberdomide Review And AI Alliance Add New Angles To BMY Outlook

Coverage highlighting iberdomide review and BMY’s AI alliance frames new upside scenarios beyond core franchises — supportive sentiment for medium?term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to underscore BMY’s durable oncology franchise as a core strength, which supports baseline cash flow and reduces execution risk relative to smaller biotech peers. Oncology Franchise Remains A Core Strength

Analyst commentary continues to underscore BMY’s durable oncology franchise as a core strength, which supports baseline cash flow and reduces execution risk relative to smaller biotech peers. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting BMY’s relative stability vs. the broader market — useful context for defensive positioning but not an immediate catalyst. BMY Delivers Stability While S&P 500 Stays Volatile

Coverage noting BMY’s relative stability vs. the broader market — useful context for defensive positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: General “street” roundups summarize mixed analyst views; useful for gauging sentiment but contain no single market?moving surprise. What Does The Street Have To Say About BMY?

General “street” roundups summarize mixed analyst views; useful for gauging sentiment but contain no single market?moving surprise. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions to quarterly and FY2027 EPS (examples: Q1 2026 cut to $1.40 from $1.50; Q3 2027 to $1.51 from $1.57; FY2027 to $5.71 from $5.90). Those cuts signal the analyst community trimming growth/earnings expectations and are the primary near?term negative driver weighing on the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.