Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 385,822 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

