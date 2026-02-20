Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 163,842 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163,842 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.73% of Sally Beauty worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

SBH opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $943.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Sally Beauty news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,907.95. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $92,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

