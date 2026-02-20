New Millennium Group LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 2.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,375.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.15 and a 200-day moving average of $925.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,399.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,064.50.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

