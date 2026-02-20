Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $35.99 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 927,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,993,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,661,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,168,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,377,000 after buying an additional 652,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $313,456,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,765,000 after buying an additional 1,886,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 962,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

