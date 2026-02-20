Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 4.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 887,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after buying an additional 132,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,534,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23,247.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 353,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $155.41 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $157.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

