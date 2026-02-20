Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Stantec Inc. $STN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,074 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Stantec worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 6.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 410,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 281,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

