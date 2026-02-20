Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 402,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $338.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

