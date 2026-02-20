Quantumsphere Acquisition (NASDAQ:QUMSU) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Quantumsphere Acquisition Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

Get Quantumsphere Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quantumsphere Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,059,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,052,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,052,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,269,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,330,000.

About Quantumsphere Acquisition

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular geographic region or industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantumsphere Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantumsphere Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.