Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.74. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $2.7016, with a volume of 135,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Calgary-based oilfield services company specializing in contract drilling and well-servicing solutions for the global energy industry. Through its fleet of land rigs and ancillary service equipment, Ensign delivers turnkey drilling operations, including vertical, directional and horizontal drilling, as well as completions support.

The company’s service offerings encompass a broad spectrum of well-intervention activities, such as coiled-tubing, snubbing, well testing, wireline, and production logging.

