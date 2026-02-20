Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.37 and traded as high as $43.69. Rexel shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 13,925 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

Rexel is a global distributor specializing in electrical supplies and services for residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes wiring, lighting, automation and control systems, energy management solutions, safety equipment and renewable energy products. Rexel supports its customers with technical expertise, digital tools and value-added services such as inventory management, project management and on-site support.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel operates in more than 25 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

