Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.73 and traded as high as $24.00. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 44,159 shares.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over?the?counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan?based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company’s core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company’s product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

