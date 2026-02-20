ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.76. ITV shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 3,067 shares.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

About ITV

ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

