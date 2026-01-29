Strs Ohio Purchases 30,400 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Strs Ohio lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of STNE stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Santander cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

StoneCo Company Profile



StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

