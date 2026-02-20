10,089 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 362.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 415.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Selective’s Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.73 (from $2.46), signaling stronger expected late?year earnings that can support valuation. Read More.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

