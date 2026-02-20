First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.25. 957,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,020,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFWM. Stephens upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $518 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) is a financial services company headquartered in Irvine, California. Through its banking and advisory subsidiaries, the company delivers a range of wealth management, strategic consulting and lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs and closely held businesses. First Foundation’s integrated business model combines personalized advisory services with commercial and consumer banking capabilities under one corporate umbrella.

The company’s wealth management arm offers financial planning, investment management, trust and estate planning, tax planning and family office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.