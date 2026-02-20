Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.44. 8,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking services across the New York metropolitan area. Established in 1864, Dime has expanded from a local savings institution into a regional bank with branches serving customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, the Bronx, Manhattan and Westchester County.

The company’s commercial banking operations focus on lending for commercial real estate, including office, retail and multi?family residential properties, as well as construction and development financing.

