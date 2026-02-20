Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.26. 264,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 674,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andean Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Andean Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APM

Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 3.8%

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.28.

(Get Free Report)

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean’s leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.