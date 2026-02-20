Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $51.02. 18,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 13,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,748,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

The Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF aims to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities included in the Fidelity Systematic U.S. Municipal Bond Index.

