Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $51.02. 18,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 13,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF aims to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities included in the Fidelity Systematic U.S. Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.