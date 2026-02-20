New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NASDAQ:NCEW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Trading Down 2.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Company Profile

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK).

