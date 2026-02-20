Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ARMG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ARMG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.31. 1,132,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,033,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:ARMG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (ARMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of ARM Holdings stock, less fees, and expenses. ARMG was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Leverage Shares.

