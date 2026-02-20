Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ARMG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:ARMG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.31. 1,132,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,033,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
The Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (ARMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of ARM Holdings stock, less fees, and expenses. ARMG was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Leverage Shares.
