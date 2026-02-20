Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $4.1525. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 124,110 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POAHY. UBS Group upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

