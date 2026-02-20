Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares trading hands.

Cypress Development Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 42.15, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$35.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.75.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

