Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.11 and traded as low as GBX 465. Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 465, with a volume of 9,296 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.80.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions. It also offers consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, and public health services for construction projects, businesses, and buildings; maintains and sells refrigeration and catering equipment; and operates and leases Powerhouse retail park to retailers.

