Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.05. Approximately 422,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 626,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Globalstar Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services, offering connectivity solutions when terrestrial networks are unavailable. The company operates a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation that supports both simplex and duplex satellite communications. Its network enables reliable voice calls, two-way data communication, and emergency messaging for a diverse range of commercial, industrial and consumer applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes SPOT® satellite messengers and asset-tracking devices, which leverage its simplex data capabilities for GPS-based location reporting, customizable check-in messaging, and SOS emergency alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.