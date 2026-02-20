Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Invests $644,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $231.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $233.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

