Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $130.11 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,697 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.65% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $130,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CEF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $61.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

