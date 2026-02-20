Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after buying an additional 5,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Rubrik stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,728,529.03. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,887 shares of company stock valued at $19,276,805. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

