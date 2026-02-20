Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.700-11.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

Charles River Laboratories International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles River Laboratories International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue, with management providing a slide deck and call that highlighted margin expansion versus prior quarters — a near?term catalyst supporting the move higher. Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue, with management providing a slide deck and call that highlighted margin expansion versus prior quarters — a near?term catalyst supporting the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations and reiterated confidence in improving demand for drug?development services — this guidance reduces near?term forecast uncertainty. Reuters: Charles River forecasts upbeat 2026 profit

Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations and reiterated confidence in improving demand for drug?development services — this guidance reduces near?term forecast uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Company announced executive appointments and emphasized cost?savings, acquisitions and a new CEO strategy that management says will drive ~up to 9% EPS growth and margin expansion — a constructive strategic signal for investors. Executive Appointments

Company announced executive appointments and emphasized cost?savings, acquisitions and a new CEO strategy that management says will drive ~up to 9% EPS growth and margin expansion — a constructive strategic signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck released; provides detail on segment trends, backlog and timing of biotech demand recovery — useful for adjusting model assumptions but not an immediate directional trigger. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck released; provides detail on segment trends, backlog and timing of biotech demand recovery — useful for adjusting model assumptions but not an immediate directional trigger. Negative Sentiment: Underlying organic growth softened (revenue down ~0.8% YoY) and some coverage flagged flat sales and margin pressures in parts of the business — risks that could cap multiple expansion until growth inflects. Deep Dive: Flat Sales and Margin Pressures

Underlying organic growth softened (revenue down ~0.8% YoY) and some coverage flagged flat sales and margin pressures in parts of the business — risks that could cap multiple expansion until growth inflects. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts noted the stock dipped intraday last week despite the beat due to concerns around slowing organic demand and mixed segment performance — continued execution risk remains. Stock Down Despite Beat

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,935,000 after buying an additional 684,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,005,000 after buying an additional 575,039 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 381,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 644,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 352,549 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Articles

