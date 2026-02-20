Visteon Corporation (VC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 16th

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 36.4% increase from Visteon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Visteon has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visteon to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Visteon Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $129.10.

About Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.25 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

