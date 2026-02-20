National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $128.92, with a volume of 1899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) is a full?service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small? and medium?sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

