i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 514,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,302,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 231.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

