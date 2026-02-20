Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kennametal (KMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kennametal (NYSE: KMT):

2/10/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Kennametal was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/5/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Kennametal had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Kennametal had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Kennametal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $193,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,565.86. This represents a 75.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

