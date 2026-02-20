Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,368,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,627,000 after purchasing an additional 934,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,328,000 after buying an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carlyle Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,942,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.