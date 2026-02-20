EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5%

EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. 1,386,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $128.78 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about EPAM Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPAM reported non?GAAP EPS of $3.26 and revenue of $1.408B (up 12.8% YoY), signaling continued top?line growth and AI?driven demand. PR Newswire

Q4 results beat expectations — EPAM reported non?GAAP EPS of $3.26 and revenue of $1.408B (up 12.8% YoY), signaling continued top?line growth and AI?driven demand. Positive Sentiment: AI demand remains a tailwind — several reports note EPAM is capturing AI-enabled work across industries, supporting longer?term revenue expansion. Reuters: AI demand

AI demand remains a tailwind — several reports note EPAM is capturing AI-enabled work across industries, supporting longer?term revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance mixed — EPAM set FY26 EPS guidance of $12.60–12.90 and Q1 EPS $2.70–2.78, broadly in line with or above some estimates, but wording and detail left investors wanting more clarity. Yahoo Finance: Results & guidance

Company guidance mixed — EPAM set FY26 EPS guidance of $12.60–12.90 and Q1 EPS $2.70–2.78, broadly in line with or above some estimates, but wording and detail left investors wanting more clarity. Negative Sentiment: Management tone and margin investments hit sentiment — the market reacted to comments about margin pressure from higher variable compensation and investment to scale AI?native services, seen as near?term profit headwinds. Yahoo Finance: Deep dive

Management tone and margin investments hit sentiment — the market reacted to comments about margin pressure from higher variable compensation and investment to scale AI?native services, seen as near?term profit headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets and tone turned cautious — Needham and Truist cut price targets (and Truist downgraded to hold), amplifying selling pressure. The Fly / Benzinga

Analysts trimmed targets and tone turned cautious — Needham and Truist cut price targets (and Truist downgraded to hold), amplifying selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Shares plunged to a 52?week low after the report — headlines and negative market reaction amplified selling despite the beat, reflecting investor focus on near?term execution and margin trajectory. Barron’s

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.