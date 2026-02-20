National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

About Equinox Gold

Shares of TSE EQX traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.13. 1,448,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,264. The company has a market cap of C$18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.30 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.89. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.71 and a 52 week high of C$24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap?leach and carbon?in?leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development?stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.