WEX (WEX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WEX (NYSE: WEX) recently:
- 2/9/2026 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – WEX was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – WEX was given a new $146.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/6/2026 – WEX was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – WEX is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – WEX was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating.
- 1/26/2026 – WEX is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – WEX had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $74,791.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,789.40. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $251,842.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,830.50. This trade represents a 29.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,607 shares of company stock worth $723,274 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.
