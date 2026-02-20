BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 669.80 and last traded at GBX 669.04, with a volume of 2085768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 639.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 612.87. The company has a market capitalization of £495.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

