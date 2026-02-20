Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $542.20 and last traded at $542.5790, with a volume of 184370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $513.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.25.

Fabrinet Trading Up 6.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.69 and a 200 day moving average of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 105.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $4,931,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $2,458,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

See Also

