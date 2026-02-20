Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Evercore cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,115,000 after buying an additional 383,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,866,000 after buying an additional 2,217,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,362,000 after buying an additional 3,420,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Key Host Hotels & Resorts News
Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B (reported IRR ~11%), a high EBITDA multiple that materially strengthens liquidity and creates optionality for buybacks/dividends — supports higher valuation. Host Hotels Announces Sale of the Four Seasons Resorts
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating momentum: RevPAR and Total RevPAR improved, revenues (+12.3% YoY) and FFO/Adjusted FFO beat/stated strength in luxury transient demand — underpins near-term cash generation. Host Hotels’ Q4 AFFO & Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 (paid April 15), retaining an attractive yield that makes the stock more appealing to income investors (and signals cash-return focus). (Company press release)
- Positive Sentiment: Management is flagging capital returns after the asset sale and provided 2026 Adjusted EBITDAre/strategy targets — investors view this as a commitment to use proceeds for shareholder-friendly actions. Host Hotels targets $1.77B adjusted EBITDAre in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Company posted an updated fourth-quarter investor presentation with detail on markets, capital allocation and 2026 outlook — useful for modeling but not a surprise driver on its own. Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and the Q4 earnings call transcript provide color on demand trends (luxury/upper-upscale strength, group recovery timeline); helpful for estimates but mixed in tone. HST Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Headline EPS missed consensus ($0.20 vs ~$0.47), which traders may view as a near-term disappointment despite FFO/operating beats — explains some intraday volatility. MarketBeat HST profile / earnings note
- Negative Sentiment: Comparable hotel operating profit margin and comparable EBITDA margins showed some compression vs prior year and 2026 RevPAR guidance is more moderate (company expects 2.5%–4.0% Total RevPAR growth), which tempers longer-term sentiment. Host Hotels 2025 results & 2026 guidance
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
