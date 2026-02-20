Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Evercore cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.34. 7,762,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,115,000 after buying an additional 383,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,866,000 after buying an additional 2,217,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,362,000 after buying an additional 3,420,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

